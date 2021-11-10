In this week’s Lagnia-POD, reporter Dale Liesch takes us surfing through this week’s cover story “New Wave” which explores the crime bloom which appears to be correlated to Interstate 65 beltline motels.

Our second portion of the POD features sportswriter Tommy Hicks, who discusses the plague of injuries haunting the South Alabama Jags, the 10 area high schools who have made it to the second round of the football playoffs and the kickoff of high school boys and girls basketball.

The final segment picks up with writer Scott Johnson and his coverage of the Mobile bowling alley shooting last week. He highlights the case and how statewide controversy over jail bonding for violent offenders played into the tragic attack.

And a Lagnia-Pod is incomplete without a little bit of wacky news. Greer’s Markets have announced a partnership with Deuce Drone Inc. for drone delivery services — something publisher Ashley Trice believes will be an opportunity to diversify her pirate portfolio.

Join us this week by hitting play….