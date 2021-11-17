Mobile Council Greatest Hits
In the latest installment of the Lagnia-POD, the team discusses the current buzz at the Mobile City Council, including the fate of Ladd Stadium and the strongly worded letter from the Southern Poverty Law Center concerning redistricting.
In sports, St. Paul football coach Steve Mask resigns, only four area teams remain in the high school football team playoffs and do the USA Jags have a chance?
The POD wraps up with a review of the bizarre beehive blaze at a St. Mary’s storage building last week, the perplexing rise in gun incidents and how the glass looks half-empty for the Mobile Optimist Club’s Christ this year.
Join us this week by hitting play….
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here