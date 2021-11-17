Mobile Council Greatest Hits

In the latest installment of the Lagnia-POD, the team discusses the current buzz at the Mobile City Council, including the fate of Ladd Stadium and the strongly worded letter from the Southern Poverty Law Center concerning redistricting.

In sports, St. Paul football coach Steve Mask resigns, only four area teams remain in the high school football team playoffs and do the USA Jags have a chance?

The POD wraps up with a review of the bizarre beehive blaze at a St. Mary’s storage building last week, the perplexing rise in gun incidents and how the glass looks half-empty for the Mobile Optimist Club’s Christ this year.

Join us this week by hitting play….