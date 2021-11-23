‘War-Tide’ — It’s Iron Bowl Week

Join the Lagniappe editorial staff this week as they break down the updates in Mobile homicides for the year and ideas city leaders have to help reduce violent crime.

During the second portion of the podcast, listen out for the Lagniappe team’s Iron Bowl score predictions. Sportswriter Tommy Hicks also gives us perspective on Sun Belt football and bowl eligibility for the USA Jags.

This week’s Lagnia-POD holiday episode concludes with a Turkey Day talk and weird dishes you’ve never heard of.

Join the fray by hitting play….