Rob Holbert returns — Vigor Wolves take the Blue Map

After a few months’ hiatus due to a boating accident, Lagniappe co-publisher Rob Holbert is making a surprise appearance to host this week’s Lagni-POD. He gives the latest on his condition and the beef he has with his walker.

The team discusses the new marketing budget approved for Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex and what the outlook is on its survival.

Sportswriter Tommy Hicks gives us the scoop on the Vigor High School Wolves clinching a state football title, and Alabama Crimson Tide fan Dale Liesch revels in his team’s SEC Championship victory over Georgia.

The podcast wraps up with stories of contempt of court, airport contracts and how bail bonds work in Mobile County.

All of this and more by hitting play…