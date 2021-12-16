Coal ash and the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant — An interview with CNN’s Isabelle Chapman
This week’s Lagnia-POD features co-publisher Rob Holbert’s conversation with CNN investigative journalist Isabelle Chapman, whose recent article “Gambling ‘America’s Amazon’” highlights the issue of coal ash and Mobile’s James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant.
“Alabama’s largest utility plans to bury a heap of toxic coal waste in one of North America’s most biodiverse river systems. Experts say it will put one of the nation’s most pristine wetlands at risk.”
All of this and more by hitting play…
