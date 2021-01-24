This is the first episode of the Lagnia-POD, Lagniappe’s first podcast, taking you behind the scenes of the stories appearing in Mobile, Alabama’s largest weekly newspaper. In this episode, Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks discusses the National Championship game and lets us in on what members of the Alabama coaching staff will be heading to the USA Jaguars. Dale Liesch is looking at Mobile’s 2020 homicide numbers and Rob Holbert and Ashley Trice discuss the events at the U.S. Capitol last week.