They’re coming for the squirrels

Oyster ‘tonging’

The Lagniappe editorial staff is back and at it. We’re kicking off the new year and the newest edition of the Lagnia-POD and are diving into Scott Johnson’s cover story for Jan. 5, ‘We move with the Oysters‘, where he dive’s into the world of wild oyster harvesting off of the Mobile County coast.

Opting out of bowl games

What does the future look like for bowl games in light of Ole Miss star QB Matt Corral’s leg injury? Mobile Bay’s most prolific sportswriter Tommy Hicks gives us his thoughts and the 411 on the college football playoffs. And of course, Dale Liesch and Scott talk about what they’re staking for their teams in the national championship game.

Squirrels in the square

This story is nuts. Bienville Square has a tree rodent problem which may have contributed to the felling of several live oaks at the park during Hurricane Sally in 2020, according to Fairhope-based Wildlife Solutions Inc., who is going to be relocating as many as 25 of the “tree rats” into rural Mobile County. Co-publisher Ashley Trice has become something of a squirrel expert as she has followed the story.