Getting a GRIP, Hank Aaron Stadium, Carnival

This week’s episode of the Lagnia-POD kicks off with writer Scott Johnson guiding us through his latest edition of his series Triggered. The story highlights the life of Champ Napier who was convicted of murder in the early 90s. Today, he’s received a full pardon and is advocating for peace.

With sportswriter Tommy Hicks absent, the editorial team talks about swirling speculation of the future of Hank Aaron stadium. Some say the stadium is going to have to be destroyed as a lease at the field is expired. Co-publisher Rob Holbert just hopes they’ll have sauerkraut and spicy mustard if they end up building a new facility.

Carnival is playing hard-to-get with Mobile. The Ecstasy has been stationed in the Port City for now, and then it’s off to the chop hop. There’s a chance we’ll be getting another ship seasonally.

All this and more by hitting play…