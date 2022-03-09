Getting a GRIP, Hank Aaron Stadium, Carnival
This week’s episode of the Lagnia-POD kicks off with writer Scott Johnson guiding us through his latest edition of his series Triggered. The story highlights the life of Champ Napier who was convicted of murder in the early 90s. Today, he’s received a full pardon and is advocating for peace.
Carnival is playing hard-to-get with Mobile. The Ecstasy has been stationed in the Port City for now, and then it’s off to the chop hop. There’s a chance we’ll be getting another ship seasonally.
All this and more by hitting play…
