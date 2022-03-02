Another week, another Lagnia-POD

And we’re back with our regularly scheduled mid-week news review with the Lagniappe editorial team.

This week we discuss the close of Mardi Gras, the most interesting throws and the good, bad and ugly of this year’s float game. Dale Liesch caught something particularly surprising.

Sportswriter Tommy Hicks gives us the update on coaching drama which has left Vigor’s head coach on paid leave.

And we discuss this week’s cover story detailing the recent developments on the Prichard Water Board saga.

All this and more by hitting play…

