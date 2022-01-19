Dive into the hottest news…

MSCO identifies slain mother in Semmes katana attack

A mother is dead and two other family members injured following a tragic incident of domestic violence involving a sword. Writers Dale Liesch and Scott Johnson also detail their 2022 special initiatives: weed and guns.

HBCU and Senior Bowl

Sportswriter Tommy Hicks previews the upcoming Historically Black Colleges and Universities Village football combine in late January, which will feature 40 players. The Senior Bowl the next weekend will feature four of the Mobile Bay’s very own.

Tallassee Mayor arrested — Top 25 best local beer names

A mayor and Public Service Commission candidate was arrested in Orange Beach on domestic violation strangulation over the weekend. He was there to campaign. The team also discusses some of the most interested local beer brand names.