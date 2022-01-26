In this week’s episode…

Kicking off this week, co-publisher Rob Holbert explores the lavish COLA raises earned by presidents of Alabama’s state colleges and universities. Hint — it’s more than many Alabamians can hope to make in a single year.

Sportswriter Tommy Hicks gives us the scoop on the upcoming Senior Bowl and if the NFL may have a devious plan to relocate the game.

Reporter Scott Johnson gives us an update on the Azalea Trail Maids controversy. The group of 50 high school senior girls is apparently being snubbed by Senior Bowl leadership for their antebellum style.

All this and more by hitting play…