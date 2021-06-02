In this week’s Lagnia-POD, the crew is talking about the upcoming Mobile City Council races, as at least three longtime members have announced they will not be running again. And we also have the latest on the I-10 “truck bridge.” Just in time for the summer gridlock, there has been some movement on plans for it this week. In sports, we’re talking baseball with sports editor Tommy Hicks. We have one former McGill-Toolen standout heading to the NCAA tournament with Presbyterian College, and the USA Jaguars are heading there as well. We also try to figure out why just so many incredible athletes hail from the Port City. And in the final segment we talk about the Florida brewery who just purchased Serda’s and their plans for it. And then we finish up with the latest on one of Mobile’s most colorful characters “Mercedes Marge,” who just went through a horrifying ordeal, but her “Facebook fans” and her trusty sidekick, Mr. CoCo, have all rallied around her.

To listen to all of this and more, just hit play…