This week, after the tragic condominium collapse in South Florida, there appears to be a tower in Orange Beach with some structural issues and the ownership of it is pointing the finger at the developers of the condo next door. We talk about the lawsuit between the two and also talk about how both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores handle inspecting their rental units. Rob Holbert is also talking about his latest investigative piece — the director of the Alabama Ethics Commission paid over $100,000 for his own kids’ college tuition out of a charitable trust he oversees, and it is raising some eyebrows. And in sports, Tommy Hicks is talking about how the name, image and likeness (NIL) ruling will change college sports forever. And in the final wacky third segment, we play a fun game – who said it? Trump or Biden. It’s harder than you think. And we talk about the snafu over Trump being prevented from having a rally at Battleship Park. Lots of good stuff this week!

To listen just hit play…