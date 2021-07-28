What to do, what to do?

This week, the gang dishes on all the oh-so-tasty gossip from the Nappie Awards last Friday night at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Hear who stole the show! Speaking of the Civic Center, Dale Liesch talks about this week’s cover story on what the city’s plans for the aging building will be. In sports, we are talking about the biggest news in SEC football this week. Tommy Hicks breaks down all of the ways Texas and Oklahoma’s entry into the conference could affect things, and it could be for the better. And finally, Trice Brown is telling the tale of two downtown Mobile County Public School System schools- one that is brand new (Barton Academy for Advanced Global Studies) and one that is falling apart (Dunbar Magnet School). And we say goodbye to him this week, with an “exit interview,” as he is heading back to Auburn for his final year of journalism school.

And just a programming note, we will be taking next week off (August 5) and will return August 12 with the regular episode. We are also working on a special podcast, “Meet the Mayoral Candidates” to drop before the Mobile municipal election, which is on Tuesday, August 24.

To listen to all of this and more, just press play…