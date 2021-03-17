In the tenth episode of the Lagnia-POD, Rob, Ashley, Tommy and Dale talk about the COVID-19 pandemic one year later. Also, the crew talks about the Mobile mayoral and city council races that are heating up. Tommy gives his masterful March Madness picks. And apparently people are throwing expensive shoes up in a tree in Gulf Shores. Find out why by simply pressing play…
