In this week’s episode…

Redistricting

No, you can’t sleep on this one. A city redistricting proposal in Mobile could mean the city council would consist of four majority-black districts, reflecting the now-minority-majority demography and the westward shift of residents in the city. What does this mean for you?

National Championship Game

UGA was able to take advantage of the 37-day preparation period to come back and beat Alabama in the National Championship Monday night. It’s got Lagniappe reporter and Dawgs fan Scott Johnson barking and Dale Liesch cringing.

Jo Bonner and attempted bleacher heist

Johnson takes us into his in-depth feature interview with newly placed University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner, who wants to see the college become the “flagship of the Gulf Coast.”

And a POD isn’t complete without whacky news. A man has been arrested for attempting to steal a set of city bleachers. In his sedan. In broad daylight.