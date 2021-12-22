CLASS 6A-7A ALL-AREA TEAM

Player of the Year: Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen

Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Mims, Baldwin Co.

Defensive Player of the Year: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland

Coach of the Year: Scott Rials, Baldwin Co.

OFFENSE

QB: Brendon Byrd, Spanish Fort

RB: Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen

RB: Kierstan Rogers, Theodore

WR: Jarel Williams, Saraland

WR: Ryheem Quinney, Theodore

WR: Ky McNulty, Baldwin Co.

TE: Cooper Wilson, Spanish Fort

OL: Logan Lanicek, Fairhope

OL: Peyton White, Baker

OL: Logan Joellenbeck, Foley

OL: Jacob Galmiche, Daphne

OL: Daylan Martin, Baldwin Co.

ATH: Ty Mims, Baldwin Co.

ATH: Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores

DEFENSE

DL: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland

DL: James Quinnelly, Daphne

DL: Javon Edwards, McGill-Toolen

DL: Jabrel Snowden, Spanish Fort

LB: Garrett Childers, Daphne

LB: Daelon Smith, Theodore

LB: Russell Shaw, Davidson

LB: Taveres Elston, Gulf Shores

DB: Willie Butler, Saraland

DB: Will James, Theodore

DB: Landry Huddleston, Alma Bryant

DB: Peyton Nero, Fairhope

ATH: Tyler Beverly, Blount

ATH: Keaton Law, Saraland

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Luke Freer, Fairhope

P: Jack Smith, Saraland

KR: Tyler Bradley, Daphne

SPECIAL MENTION

DB: Carl Fauntroy, Spanish Fort

DB: Braden Turner, McGill-Toolen

Honorable mention: Alma Bryant: DB Kurt Carden, OL Billy Gilmore, RB Isiah Dixon. Baker: QB Josh Flowers, RB-WR Jamari Hawkins, WR-DB Jayven Williams, DB Keltric Britford, K Hunter Kilgore, LB Gary Byers, DB Antonio Young, OL Tadarius Waiters, LB Carter Colvin. Blount: WR-DB Myron Dunkin, OL Bruce Crenshaw, RB Deshune Williams. Daphne: RB Nick Clark, OL Ashton Donald, S-LB Jamarion “Bank” Evans, DB Braden Jackson. Gulf Shores: DE R.J. Taylor, TE Charles Hollis, SS J.R. Gardner, LB Kevin Titi, OL Sam Johns. Baldwin County: RB Jay Baldwin, DB D.J. Jackson, LB Damonti Jackson, LB Darius Woodard, DE Antonio Williams. Saraland: FB C.T. Englebert, QB Gabe Reynolds, DB Maurice Davis, DB Justin Roberson. Spanish Fort: RB Johnny Morris III, WR-DB Jake Godfrey, SS Jojo Hixon, DE Cole McConathy. Davidson: DB Justin Powe, DB Jakody Harris. Theodore: TE Ryan Quinney, QB Tamertius Pogue, DE David Cunningham. LeFlore: LB-TE Kevin Moorer, WR-LB Demir Smith. McGill-Toolen: WR Will Taylor, WR Antony Eager, PK Michael Shine, DB Alex Shamburger, DE Anthony Brown, TE Javarus Jenkins, NT Bruce Davis. Foley: ATH Ty Roper, WR Harrison Knight, WR Perry Thompson, PK Matt Owen, S Tyler Hamby, DE-LB James Prim, QB Reece Tynes. Fairhope: DL Ronnie Mageo, FS-LB Blayne Myrick, DL Eli Webb, QB Caden Creel, RB Qualin McCants, RB Glenn Patrick, DB Lashavion Brown. Murphy: DL Devin Smith, RB Fernando Brown, OL Zykeise James. Robertsdale: RB Taven Curry, S Haven Davis, DL Ethan Smith, LB Domonick Settles, LB Landon York.