The Lagniappe 2022 All-Area softball teams have one thing in common — lots of talent. The teams — Class 2A-5A and Class 6A-7A of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) — include several all-state selections and players who are receiving lots of attention from college recruiters, including a few who have already signed to play on the college level.

The teams include 14 first-team players and a list of honorable mentions. There are also four superlatives selected for both teams — Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Coach of the Year.

On the Class 6A-7A All-Area team, Baker junior Emily Mizelle is Player of the Year, while Fairhope senior Alea Johnson is Pitcher of the Year and Daphne eighth-grader Abby Johnson is Hitter of the Year. Fairhope’s Trevor Powell is Coach of the Year. On the Class 2A-5A All-Area team, Satsuma freshman Belle Sheffield is Player of the Year, Orange Beach eighth-grader Ava Hodo is Hitter of the Year and Orange Beach freshman Justine Henderson is Pitcher of the Year. Orange Beach’s Shane Alexander is Coach of the Year.

Taking a close look at the superlatives offers a glimpse at the talent level that makes up the Lagniappe All-Area softball teams for the past season:

CLASS 6A-7A

Player of the Year: Emily Mizelle, Baker, junior: Mizelle was perhaps the strongest presence at the plate of any player in the area this past season, and her overall game made her an easy choice as Player of the Year. She appeared in 48 games for the Honey Bees, slapping 21 home runs, five triples, 13 doubles and collecting 69 hits. She also had 68 runs batted in and scored 62 runs. She posted a .438 batting average and a .537 on-base percentage while striking out only 14 times in 143 at-bats, and stealing 26 bases in 29 tries.

Pitcher of the Year: Alea Johnson, Fairhope, senior: Johnson helped the Pirates to a successful season this past year and was the leader of a strong pitching staff. She appeared in 20 games, posting a 15-2 record and recording an earned run average of 0.69. She collected nine shutouts and struck out 204 batters in 102 innings of work. She allowed just 10 earned runs and 16 runs in all. She even helped at the plate, hitting .458 with four home runs and 35 RBI.

Hitter of the Year: Abby Johnson, Daphne, eighth grade: Yep, an eighth-grader, and there’s another eighth-grade Hitter of the Year in the next group. Johnson played in 49 games for the Trojans. She batted .440 and had a .500 on-base percentage. She struck out only 15 times in 125 at-bats while producing 12 home runs, five triples, 13 doubles and 55 hits. She scored 50 runs and drove in another 44 runs.

Coach of the Year: Trevor Powell, Fairhope: Powell had the Pirates ranked high in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A poll all season long. Armed with players such as Alea Johnson, Rylee Harrison, Bailey Wiggins and Hailey Minchew, each a first-team All-Area player, Powell directed the team through the area and regional tournaments and into the state tournament where the Pirates posted a 2-2 record before being eliminated.



CLASS 2A-5A

Player of the Year: Belle Sheffield, Satsuma, freshman: Although just a freshman, Sheffield had a strong impact in helping the Gators enjoy another solid season and a good finish coming off last year’s state championship. She was called on to take the lead in the circle for Satsuma this season and did so, posting an 18-5 record with 22 starts and 142 innings pitched. She struck out 187 batters and produced an EAR of 1.08. Opponents batted just .170 against her. She also helped her team at the plate, offering some timely and key hits throughout the season.

Pitcher of the Year: Justine Henderson, Orange Beach, freshman: Appearing in 20 games, Henderson pitched 96 innings, striking out 95 batters and posting a 12-2 record and 2.41 ERA. She was a first-team Class 2A All-State selection by the ASWA. She led a strong staff in the circle for the Makos, who repeated as state champions.

Hitter of the Year: Ada Hodo, Orange Beach, eighth grade: Last season she delivered a two-out, walk-off, state championship-clinching, two-run home run. This season she did a lot to help her team repeat as state champs. Hodo batted .517 in 38 games with 60 hits, 51 RBI, 16 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 30 runs scored. In 116 at-bats she struck out just 14 times and she was successful in all six of her base-stealing attempts. She boasted a .604 on-base percentage.

Coach of the Year: Shane Alexander, Orange Beach: He has set the bar pretty high at Orange Beach, not only for his team but for himself as well. In two seasons of eligibility for the state championship, the Makos have won the crown both times under Alexander’s direction. The team will seek its third straight crown next season with several players from the past two teams returning, but they won’t be the 2A champs — the team has been reclassified as a Class 4A team for the next two seasons.

CLASS 2A-5A ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM

Here is the 2022 Lagniappe Class 2A-5A All-Area softball team, featuring 14 first-team members, superlatives and honorable mentions:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Belle Sheffield, Satsuma

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Justine Henderson, Orange Beach

HITTER OF THE YEAR

Ava Hodo, Orange Beach

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shane Alexander, Orange Beach

FIRST TEAM

P Belle Sheffield, Satsuma

P Justine Henderson, Orange Beach

P Isabella Neil, Mobile Christian

C Morgan Maples, St. Paul’s

INF Hayden Andrews, Satsuma

INF Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach

INF Lillie Stagner, Faith Academy

INF Dakota Skelton, Mobile Christian

OF Ja’Niyah Boykin, Mobile Christian

OF Krystin Kennell, Orange Beach

OF Edy Gavin, Orange Beach

DH Ava Hodo, Orange Beach

UTL Madison Sawyer, Satsuma

UTL Molly Pitts, Mobile Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Arianna Doyle, Chickasaw; Caroline McLendon, St. Paul’s; Madeline Howard, St. Paul’s; Emma Penn, St. Paul’s; Fancy Malone, St. Paul’s; Tori Taylor, Mobile Christian; Kyndall Waller, Mobile Christian; Anna Jo Bonds, Satsuma; Desi Denmark, Satsuma; Pressley Willis, Satsuma; Mylee Stagner, Faith Academy; Teagan Revette, Orange Beach; K.G. Favors, Orange Beach; Kaitlynn Robertson, Orange Beach; Larkin Anthony, Faith Academy; Hailey Padgett, Mobile Christian.



Class 6A-7A All-Area Softball team list

Here is the Lagniappe 2022 Class 6A-7A All-Area softball team, featuring 14 first-team members, superlatives and honorable mentions:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Emily Mizelle, Baker

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Alea Johnson, Fairhope

HITTER OF THE YEAR

Abby Johnson, Daphne

COACH OF THE YEAR

Trevor Powell, Fairhope

FIRST TEAM

P Alea Johnson, Fairhope

P Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin Co.

P Ryley Harrison, Fairhope

C Harmoney Strong, Theodore

INF Gracie Dees, Saraland

INF Emily Mizelle, Baker

INF Alex Brown, Theodore

INF Anastasia Acree, Alma Bryant

OF Jasmine Rogers, Daphne

OF Bailey Wiggins, Fairhope

OF Abby Johnson, Daphne

DH Bre Hughes, Saraland

UTL Hailey Minchew, Fairhope

UTL Makayla Baumgartner, MGM

HONORABLE MENTION

Leighanna Turk, Baldwin Co.; Emma Weatherford, Baldwin Co.; Aspen Gerald, Baldwin Co.; Victoria Moten, Fairhope; Taylor Hunt, Daphne; Haley Hart, Spanish Fort; Raeleigh Hocker, Spanish Fort; Kennedy Sevcik, Spanish Fort; Taylor Pardue, Spanish Fort; Chelsea Newsome, Robertsdale; ZoeyLane Gregory, Baker; Chloe Coble, Theodore; Jayden Sawyer, MGM; Lacy Riley, MGM; Emma Stuart, Fairhope; Yasmin Harmon, Fairhope; Olivia Mitchell, Daphne; Rylee Brookins, Daphne; Hannah Newport, Daphne; Mandi Hart, Saraland; Jayla Lofton, Saraland; Jaylee Freeman, Alma Bryant; Mallory Wylie, Baker; Haleigh Sticher, Theodore; Brianna Ryan, Theodore; Bayleigh Davis, Theodore; Laina Holliman, MGM; Tabitha Frazier, Spanish Fort; Madison Casstevens, Spanish Fort; Maddie Maurin, Foley; Destiney Holmes, Foley.