One thing casual sports fans learn fairly quickly is the Mobile and Baldwin County areas produce excellent softball competition, especially at the high school level. That can be seen at the college level too as the University of Mobile team, which recently posted a 52-4 overall record and a national runner-up finish in the NAIA World Series, featured a roster full of area players. South Alabama’s roster also features some key players from the local area, as does Spring Hill College’s roster.

Checking out the Lagniappe All-Area softball teams — picked as two separate teams, one including teams from Class 2A-5A in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the other for teams from Class 6A-7A — it’s easy to spot some players who will likely move on to college play soon, including some eighth-graders and freshmen who figured highly on the All-Area selections.

Each of the teams includes 14 first-team players — three pitchers, a catcher, a designated hitter, four infielders, three outfielders and two utility players — as well as four superlatives — Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Coach of the Year. There are also honorable mention selections for both teams.

On the Class 2A-5A team, Class 2A state champion Orange Beach claimed three of the superlative spots, with freshman Justine Henderson named Pitcher of the Year, eighth-grader Ava Hodo named Hitter of the Year and Shane Alexander named Coach of the Year. Satsuma’s Belle Sheffield, a freshman, was named Player of the Year.

On the Class 6A-7A team, Fairhope’s Trevor Powell was named Coach of the Year and senior Alea Johnson earned Pitcher of the Year honors. Baker junior Emily Mizelle was named Player of the Year while Daphne eighth-grader Abby Johnson was named Hitter of the Year.

Judging from the superlative selections — all but one of the six players honored being underclassmen — the future looks good for softball in the area.

Orange Beach led the way on the 2A-5A team with five selections, followed by Mobile Christian with four, Satsuma with three, and St. Paul’s and Faith Academy with one each. Orange Beach is represented by Henderson, Hodo (named as designated hitter), infielder Daigle Wilson and outfielders Edy Gavin and Krystin Kennell. Mobile Christian is led by pitcher Isabella Neil, infielder Dakota Skelton, outfielder Ja’Niyah Boykin and utility player Molly Pitts. Satsuma is represented by Sheffield, infielder Hayden Andrews and utility player Madison Sawyer. Catcher Morgan Maples represents St. Paul’s and Faith Academy’s All-Area player is infielder Lillie Stagner.

The 6A-7A team includes players from eight teams, with Fairhope leading the way with four players — Alea Johnson, pitcher Ryley Harrison, outfielder Bailey Wiggins and utility player Hailey Minchew. Daphne is led by outfielders Abby Johnson and Jasmine Rogers, with Theodore represented by infielder Alex Brown and catcher Harmoney Strong. Saraland placed infielder Gracie Dees and designated hitter Bre Hughes on the team. Also named to the team are Baldwin County pitcher Madilyn Byrd, Baker infielder Mizelle, Alma Bryant infielder Anastasia Acree and Mary G. Montgomery utility player Makayla Baumgartner.

More on the Lagniappe All-Area teams can be found inside The Score section.