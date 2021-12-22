Photos (left) Mike Kittrell – (right) Twitter

The 2021 high school football season provided a lot of competition and even a state championship for the Vigor Wolves, who waltzed to victory over Oneonta in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship game in Birmingham.

And while 17 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area made the state playoffs, with a few making deep postseason runs, another aspect of the competition also received a lot of attention locally — the many individual stars.

In an effort to highlight some of the top players in the Mobile-Baldwin region, Lagniappe has created its first All-Area football team. It’s actually two teams — a team comprised of players from Class 2A-5A teams and another comprised of players from Class 6A-7A teams, which evenly divides the teams in the coverage area with 16 schools represented on each team.

The Class 6A-7A team includes players from 7A schools Fairhope, Baker, Theodore, Daphne, Foley, Davidson, Murphy, Alma Bryant and Mary G. Montgomery, and 6A schools Saraland, Spanish Fort, Baldwin County, Gulf Shores, Blount, Robertsdale and McGill-Toolen. The Class 2A-5A team includes 5A schools UMS-Wright, Satsuma, Faith Academy, St. Paul’s, B.C. Rain, LeFlore and Elberta, Class 4A schools Vigor, St. Michael, Williamson and Mobile Christian, Class 3A schools Chickasaw, Cottage Hill Christian and Bayside Academy, and Class 2A schools Orange Beach and St. Luke’s.

Both teams feature a Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, as well as full rosters of position players on offense, defense and special teams. Both teams also have a list of honorable mention selections and three overall special mention players — recognizing players who had strong seasons going but who had their seasons come to a close early because of season-ending injuries.

The superlative winners include Class 6A-7A Player of the Year Braylon McReynolds of McGill-Toolen and Class 2A-5A Player of the Year Michael Towner of Vigor. The others honored on the Class 6A-7A team include Offensive Player of the Year Ty Mims of Baldwin County, Defensive Player of the Year Trevon McAlpine of Saraland and Coach of the Year Scott Rials of Baldwin County. The other Class 2A-5A honorees include Offensive Player of the Year Cole Blaylock of UMS-Wright, Defensive Player of the Year Robert Woodyard and Coach of the Year John McKenzie of Vigor.

The complete rosters can be found elsewhere in The Score section.