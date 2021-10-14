Lagniappe co-publisher Rob Holbert was involved in a boating accident in the back bay waters of Biloxi on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The captain lost control of the small vessel, and Holbert, who was one of two passengers, was ejected and hit by the propeller. He sustained an injury to his leg and was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he is in stable condition.
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here