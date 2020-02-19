It’s Mardi Gras time! This week, Lagniappe is hitting carnival on both sides of the bay. In the Mobile edition, Alyson Sheppard leads us through the magic that is Toomey’s Mardi Gras store to learn more about how this Mom & Pop homegrown business is now shipping Mardi Gras nationwide.

Alyson also takes us across the bay to look at a number of Mardi Gras parades that have grown up in unincorporated areas around Baldwin County. These parades may not have all of the pomp of the big parades rolling down Government Street, but their participants are as devoted and fun-loving as any in the Port City.

Also this week:

• While Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is trying to get a conversation started again about annexation, the three councilors who voted against it last time seem unlikely to change their minds.

• The hit new HBO documentary “McMillions” has a local connection and he’s talking about the investigation to figure out how McDonald’s was ripped off for $24 million in prize money.

• Golf carts have become a big part of Mardi Gras in downtown Mobile, but this year, MPD is cracking down on unlicensed carts.

• Fairhope’s former public works director has come to an “amicable” settlement with Mayor Karin Wilson and the city over her firing in 2017.

• Gulf Shores native Whitmer Thomas has landed a one-hour HBO special for his standup comedy routine entitled “The Golden One.”

• Las Floriditas is downtown Mobile’s newest and most secret bar — an honest-to-goodness speakeasy that hearkens back to the original Roaring Twenties.

