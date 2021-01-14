Lagniappe co-publishers Rob Holbert and Ashley Trice announced the launch of the paper’s new weekly podcast today, the Lagnia-POD.
The 30 minute show will take a deep dive into each week’s issue. Editors and reporters will discuss “the stories behind the stories” and also other hot local, state and national topics
The first few episodes will be available for all to listen to, but after that, it will then be offered as a perk for our digital subscribers only. To purchase a digital subscription, go to my.lagniappemobile.com.
