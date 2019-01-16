Editor:

I am an old-fashioned morning, daily-newspaper-in-my-hands, coffee-by-my-side, blankie-and-kitty-in-my-lap, SportsCenter-on-the-tube reader. So when the Mobile Press-Register went to three days, I subscribed to USA Today five days a week, which only leaves Monday without at least a days-old paper.

I have learned to save and savor Lagniappe for my Monday paper. I can barely wait to read Rob Holbert and also enjoy Ashley Trice, Randy Kennedy and Boozie Beer Nues. Only thing better, but I am sure impossible, would be for Lagniappe to add a second weekend edition.

Don Prosch,

Fairhope