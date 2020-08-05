To the editor:

I am Caroline Bates-Hoffman. My demographic is: 72 y/o, White, nonreligious, Democratic female.

I am a big fan of your newspaper. I helped you out during the Covid Storm by becoming a subscriber and recommend Lagniappe whenever I have a chance.

My issue is: You publish no voice from the political left. I read what your political reporter has to say weekly, though I rarely agree.

We have the best possible senator for the state of Alabama in Doug Jones and he should be re-elected in November. His background and experience will serve our state well; I doubt the football skills of a coach will be useful. The day after the primary election, in which Tuberville was elected to oppose him, the trash ads started. There is not a drop of truth in them. Lagniappe piled on by publishing a “trash Doug” editorial.

Would you please put your heads together and find someone to write in support of Democratic candidates and issues?

Your consideration will be appreciated.

Sincerely,

Caroline Bates-Hoffman

Mobile