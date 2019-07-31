Mobile-based Zarzour Companies announced Tuesday in a news release the purchase of 65

Dauphin Medical and Financial Center, located near the intersection of I-65 at 3290 Dauphin

Street, for $10.1 million.

“This acquisition is consistent with our focus on well-located, highly visible office assets within

the Mobile market,” Matt Zarzour, CEO of Zarzour Cos. said. “This is a stable asset in the

market, with several local, well established tenants and is a welcome addition to our portfolio. It

further illustrates our optimistic outlook for the Mobile area.”

The family-owned firm has been in the habit recently of acquiring prominent landmarks dotting

the cityscape along I-65’s northbound corridor, near the nexus of both Airport Boulevard and

Dauphin Street.

In January, and previously reported in Lagniappe, Zarzour Companies purchased the 10-

story, 100,000-square-foot Bel Air Tower landmark for $4.25 million. To date, they now manage

over 300,000 square feet of high-end commercial property in the metro area.

Originally constructed in 1988, 65 Dauphin Medical and Financial Center is a 6-story angular

office tower encompassing 77,262 square feet of office space. The site sits on a 3.19-acre

lot and has 309 parking spaces.

The Class B building’s metallic teal hued, all glass exterior design stands out in stark contrast to

more traditional architecture found in surrounding business parks.