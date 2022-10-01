By RANDY KENNEDY

The No. 2-ranked team in Class 7A is no longer undefeated.

The Foley Lions went on the road Friday night and knocked off Region 1 rival Fairhope 39-38. Fairhope led 38-22 entering the fourth quarter and appeared ready to extend its winning streak to six games. But Foley (3-3) got a 3-yard touchdown run by Kolton Nero with 10:06 left in the game to close the gap to 38-28.

Fairhope’s next possession was stalled by two penalties. When the Pirates went to punt, the snap was low and fielded by the punter with his knee on the ground. Foley took advantage three plays later when Reece Tynes hit Alabama commit Perry Thompson with a 13-yard touchdown pass. Tynes found Harrison Knight for the two-point conversion to close the gap to 38-36 with 7:02 left.

Three plays later, Thompson made a spectacular leaping interception to set up a 10-play, 69-yard drive that led to a 23-yard field goal by Matt Owens to put the Lions on top 39-38 with 1:42 remaining.

“I knew I was going to make it even before I kicked it. I just knew it,” Owens said.

Fairhope had one more chance to pull out the victory, but Makai Mitchell intercepted a pass with 38 seconds remaining to preserve the victory for the Lions.

“I’m just so thankful for our young people,” said Foley coach Deric Scott. “They played so hard and played through so much adversity. Now they know they can get it done. We’re turning some corners.”

Both teams are now 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 1.

Fairhope must recover from the loss quickly to get ready to face a road matchup against rival Daphne. Foley will visit Alma Bryant.