The latest plan for a new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway includes a $2.50 toll for two-axle vehicles, a $40-per-month pass for daily commuters and a number of free options.

Under the newly submitted plan, the state would own the infrastructure and the toll would be removed when the project is paid off. The plan meets requirements set out by both the Mobile and Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Moving forward with this plan is a milestone in the history of Mobile and South Alabama,”

Mobile MPO Chair and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “This bridge is a key component to Mobile’s future growth – it connects workers to jobs and businesses to new customers. Building this bridge will be a cornerstone of Mobile’s future success.”

Jack Burrell, Fairhope councilman and Chair of the ESMPO, said in a statement that the new bridge would help with needs for the state’s fastest growing county.

“This is a great day for Baldwin County,” he said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that this plan creates an option for commuters to Mobile to cross on a new bridge for less than $1 each way. We will continue to work toward new federal funding to lower costs on Alabama taxpayers and drivers as this project moves forward.”

The $2.50 toll is the price for any driver of a two-axle vehicle who has what is referred to as Algo pass. Non-passholders will pay $1.50 per axle plus an additional $2.50. That would make the total toll price for a non-passholder $5.50.

The Algo pass would be similar to Florida’s Sunpass or Georgia’s Peach Pass, the project spokesman said.

A project spokesman said Algo passes would be easily accessible, either online or through the typical tag or driver’s license renewal process. Retail options would also be available.

In addition to the Algo pass, ALDOT will provide a $40 monthly unlimited pass, which will benefit daily commuters. The spokesman said commuters would use the route for work 22 times per month, or 44 round trips. That means the pass would make the toll less than $1 per trip across the bay.

For those wishing to avoid tolls, ALDOT will keep free routes open. Drivers can take the Causeway, Bankhead Tunnel, Wallace Tunnel or Africatown USA Bridge.

The plan will create a new six-lane, cable-stay bridge with a minimum of 215 feet air draft clearance above the Mobile River ship channel. The spans will begin just east of Virginia Street and will end between the Bayway bridges. The interchanges at Virginia Street, Texas Street, Canal Street and Water Street will be updated to improve traffic flow.

The project also calls for a new Bayway that is 12-feet higher than the original to match federal storm surge guidelines. The midbay interchanges on the Bayway will also be updated to improve traffic flow. The original Bayway will remain in use until the new one is completed.

The total project will cost an estimated $2.7 billion and will be paid for through a combination of state, federal and tolling funds.

These funds will include at least $250 million from the state, $125 million from the federal government. An additional $500 million could be made available through a mega grant related to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. ALDOT has applied for that funding.

Construction could begin as soon as late 2023 and be finished in 2028.