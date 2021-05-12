It wasn’t the footlights’ glow, a rapt audience or ovation that hooked then-fourth-grader Sydney Cramer on theatrics. It was simple respect.

“I got to hang around a bunch of older people who treated me as their equal because we were all just actors putting on a show. That was honestly quite formative, and I think how I treat people today,” Cramer said.

The occasion was Union Springs’ once-annual stage production of Wade Hall’s biographical “Conecuh People.” Though Cramer grew up in Montgomery, her paternal grandmother, a regular performer at Union Springs’ Red Door Theatre, coerced Cramer’s participation.

It infused a sense of community into Cramer. Partly from the egalitarian treatment, also from the play itself. Characters are based on some of her relatives.

“In the White community part of [Union Springs], everyone is kind of related because no one ever leaves for some reason,” Cramer said.

The journey that started in rural Bullock County recently culminated in Cramer’s summa cum laude graduation with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance from the University of South Alabama (USA). This comes just months after she was hired as the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) program coordinator, a move that was facilitated by a near derailment of her educational plan.

Cramer’s specific degree required an internship. In Summer 2020, she was set to work in the costume shop at Theater of Monmouth, an exemplary program affiliated with a Maine college. The COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans and threatened her graduation.

“Theatrical internships usually happen over the summer before graduation. I was freaked out because my scholarships are on a four-year deadline and classes are expensive out of pocket,” Cramer said.

While searching for a local internship replacement, Cramer contacted MAC. They brought her on, let her work as much as possible with theatrical groups — “with COVID, that was a little stagnant sometimes” — and fulfill the educational obligation.

When previous Program Developer Amber Swain left, Cramer applied for the opening. The rest of the staff were amenable to working with the college senior and hired her. Thanks to overloading herself in her first two years of school, it made Cramer’s adjustment with a work schedule easier.

One of her college instructors, John Nara, further underscored the achievement. Cramer was nervous to let him know about the job since it wasn’t strictly a theater job.

“He just looked at me and said, ‘I’m so proud of you. You just did it despite the pandemic,’” Cramer said. “He’s doesn’t give out compliments easily, so that meant a lot.”

Cramer wouldn’t have met the professor she called a “mentor of sorts” without her enrollment at Montgomery’s St. James School. The private institution located across from the Alabama Shakespeare Festival has a lauded focus on visual and performing arts. Starting in eighth grade, Cramer took advantage of her triple-threat capabilities — she dances and sings, too — and became a theatrical fixture. One of her St. James directors was a USA alum.

“He said if I went to South, I would definitely get to act because it’s a smaller program so I wouldn’t get lost in the shuffle and I would get to work in tech. That was true since I worked in both the scene shop and the costume shop,” Cramer said.

Once on the Gulf Coast, Cramer was surprised to be cast after her first audition. The director of that production of Christopher Durang’s film noir parody “Adrift in Macao” was 2019 Arty Award-winner Eric Browne, who is also Baker High School’s theater instructor. Cramer called him a “gem” in citing his influence.

“He really made me feel like I had a place in this little arts world that can be really hard to break into. He’s just really kind and seeing the work he does with his kids is beyond inspiring. He doesn’t just turn out actors; he turns out artists and that’s not easy,” Cramer said.

For now, Cramer is tweaking a resume and toying with graduate school possibilities. Finances are a consideration.

Cramer makes plain her gusto for Mobile arts, an arena she believes eclipses Montgomery’s cultural scene. Given a choice, she thinks more cohesiveness between varied arts would benefit artists and audiences, cultivating and refining their perspectives on life in general.

“Coming from theater, the cooperative part of it, bouncing off ideas, is what leads to great art,” Cramer said. “Any artistic form really pushes for cultural advancement and Mobilians are sitting on an explosion of all this cool, artistic stuff.”