A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Fort Morgan Civic Association (FMCA) regarding the denial of membership to a citizen.

Attorney Cliff Brady filed the lawsuit on behalf of Joseph McAleer claiming despite being in good standing and meeting all of the necessary requirements to be a member of the association, McAleer has been wrongfully denied acceptance and has yet to be given a reason as to why.

According to the FMCA Bylaws outlined in the lawsuit, the requirements to become a regular member — also known as a voting member — “shall be open only to property owners and/or residents in the area known as Baldwin County District 25 which encompasses the Fort Morgan peninsula. A resident is defined as: (1) a person registered and eligible to vote in Baldwin County District 25 or (2) a natural person property owner of a parcel or parcels located in Baldwin County District 25 or (3) a natural person who resides in Baldwin County District 25 a minimum of 6 months per year or (4) a legal entity such as a corporation, limited liability company, partnership, trust or similar entity that owns a parcel or parcels of property in Baldwin County District 25 by the appointment of a natural person representative.”

While McAleer does meet the requirements for membership by owning property in the designated area according to the lawsuit, his request for acceptance was denied without explanation.

“The FMCA is a non-profit organization purportedly organized for the purposes of promoting the interests of residents of Fort Morgan residing in District 25. The only requirement for membership is set forth in the bylaws and consists of ownership of property, payment of dues, and approval by the executive board,” the lawsuit states.

As stated in the lawsuit, McAleer applied for membership on June 29, 2022, while also paying the mandatory $25 membership dues, which were accepted by the FMCA.

On July 7, McAleer requested to review the books and copy the records on the books for the association — a right for any member in good standing according to the bylaws as well as Alabama law.

Soon thereafter, according to the lawsuit, the president of the FMCA George Mitchell McAleer was told he could attend meetings but would not be allowed to look at the records.

As listed in the August 2022 newsletter for the FMCA, the structuring of the executive board is slightly confusing.

George Mitchell holds the president and vice president seats while Greg Strategier and Jamie Strategier hold the treasurer and secretary positions. These four positions are solely responsible for deciding a member’s fate in terms of acceptance or denial of membership status according to the Bylaws.

In late August, McAleer then sent requests asking to confirm that he was, in fact, a member in good standing with the association. On Aug. 16, the FMCA through its attorney, Judy Newcomb, advised McAleer his membership application was “pending” and could not be processed because the board had not completed the membership requirements.

The lawsuit seeks to have McAleer declared a member in good standing of the association while also establishing his rights as a member, enabling him to “inspect and copy the books and records of the Fort Morgan Civic Association at a mutually convenient time and for any such relief as the court seems appropriate.”