A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Secretary of State John Merrill that sought to remove a Baldwin County district court judge from presiding over circuit court cases by arguing such judicial appointments disenfranchise voters. According to the complaint, Presiding District Judge Michelle Thomason has been serving in perpetuity as a special appointed circuit court judge for more than a decade, allegedly presiding over matters beyond her authority.

For seven years, the plaintiff has been a party to a contentious child custody case assigned to Thomason, and the judge has twice dismissed the plaintiff’s motions to recuse herself based on an alleged conflict of interest. The federal complaint argued the plaintiff, Chey Garrigan, “and the voters of Baldwin County have been, on a permanent basis, deprived of voting for a competent circuit court judicial candidate.” It also sought to enjoin Thomason from hearing Garrigan’s case “and all other circuit court cases.”

In a motion to dismiss, Merrill claimed Garrigan has no standing to file the complaint, didn’t specify an injury, and he is protected by sovereign immunity. Thomason and Presiding Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski filed their own joint motion to dismiss, claiming Eleventh Amendment immunity, interference with an ongoing state court proceeding, the expiration of the statute of limitations and a failure to state a claim.

Asked about Thomason’s appointment to the circuit court in August, Stankoski told Lagniappe that Baldwin County is currently understaffed by two circuit judges and one district judge, and according to a report from March, circuit court judges in Baldwin County had an average caseload/filings of 2,132 and the statewide average is 1,390, “putting Baldwin County at 4th most busy circuit court in the state.”

The most recent order appointing Thomason to the circuit court noted the appointment was temporary and advised that Thomason is authorized to preside over matters including, but not limited to, “taking felony pleas, undertaking matters in cases with pending charges that have been bound over and awaiting action by grand jury, conducting civil and criminal jury and non-jury trials, sentencings and revocations, to include Domestic Relations cases and protection from abuse cases.” The order remains in effect “until further orders from the court.”

In granting the defendants’ motions to dismiss Oct. 29, U.S. District Court Judge Emily Marks noted the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals “has explained that unless the [Secretary of State] controls the challenged action, voters cannot rely on the Secretary’s general election authority to establish traceability.”

“Here, Garrigan alleges that because Stankowski has appointed Thomason to be circuit judge, Garrigan and other voters have been deprived the ability to choose the judge who is presiding in Garrigan’s pending domestic relations case,” Marks wrote. “But there is no allegation that Merrill played any role in the appointment of Thomason. Garrigan does not seek relief in the form of compelling an election, but only in the enjoining of judicial appointments and the invalidation of various statutes. In the absence of any facts showing that Merrill’s actions led to the injury complained of by Garrigan, Garrigan cannot rely on the Secretary of State’s general authority to conduct elections to establish traceability.”

Further, the court concluded “the ability of the state courts in Alabama to determine when appointment of a special judge to resolve a domestic relations case is appropriate pursuant to Alabama law operates uniquely in furtherance of the state courts’ ability to perform their judicial functions.”

“The fact that the complaint in this case alleges that mandamus relief was denied by the state court underscores that a ruling by this Court, which could conflict with that of the state court, would be undue interference with state proceedings,” Marks concluded.