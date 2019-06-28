SUBMITTED — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network of relationships that seeks mutual understanding of problems and priorities for Alabama’s future, is pleased to announce the 67 members of Class XXX for 2019-2020.

During the program year, class members will convene in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery, where they will hear challenging presentations and participate in class discussions that encourage them to make critical, thoughtful assessments of our state and its issues – both challenging and successful – while learning of some extraordinary initiatives that are addressing those issues.

“Leadership Alabama is an organization comprised of our state’s most accomplished and forward-thinking leaders who share a strong commitment in serving Alabama. The outstanding members of Class XXX are continuing that steadfast legacy and will build on the strong foundation established by the preceding classes,” expressed Gordon Martin, Leadership Alabama’s board chair.

Kate Cotton, executive director, added, “I am always amazed by the caliber and leadership skills of each new class, and once again, Class XXX includes incredible leaders who are already doing so much for our state. By bringing these 67 individuals together, all of us in Alabama are sure to benefit from their collective passion and knowledge.”

The members of Class XXX from Mobile and Baldwin counties include:

Chandra Brown, Executive Director, Lifelines Counseling Services, Mobile

Reid Cummings, 1st Congressional District Commissioner, AL Real Estate Commission, Mobile

Chris Curry, President, Mobile Airport Authority, Mobile

Chris Elliott, Senator, State of Alabama, Fairhope

Dane Haygood, Mayor, City of Daphne, Daphne

Craig Perciavalle, President, Austal USA, Mobile

Richard Stimpson, Chairman of the Board, Leavell Investment Management, Mobile

Daryl Taylor, VP & General Manager, Airbus Americas, Mobile

Ricardo Woods, Partner, Burr & Forman, Mobile