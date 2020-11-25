Dear Editor,

We would like to inform your readers about a special grant-funded program, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, with branches in Birmingham and Gadsden. This program offers a wide variety of courses for senior adults interested in lifelong learning opportunities. Courses include history, religion, spirituality, opera, line dancing, current events, writing your life story, Broadway musicals, book reviews, science, Spanish, flower arranging, gardening, Nordic walking, health, investing, computers and smartphones, genetics, yoga and many more, all taught by experienced and dedicated volunteers. Truly, something for everyone!

During COVID-19, we successfully transitioned from in-person to online programming through Zoom, teaching basic Zoom to hundreds of senior adults along the way.

An advantage of this unexpected change was the opportunity to offer OLLI to many senior adults who may not have been able to participate in on-site classes and activities, due to distance or health reasons.

Interested readers can reach us at the OLLI at UA office: 205-348-6482.

Stay connected through OLLI!

Mary Jon Sneckenberger

Lifelong Learner

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)