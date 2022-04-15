This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill sent the following email to Mobile County Public School System stakeholders Friday:

LeFlore Rattler Family,

Yesterday afternoon, I met with the faculty and staff of John L. LeFlore High School and announced that we are beginning the process of “restoring” LeFlore to its glory days as a magnet high school focusing on the arts and academics. To this end, we will be adding both a fine arts component as well as a performing arts program. To achieve these goals, the school will be staffed with teachers who have experience in these areas, coupled with the desire to promote advanced academics. Therefore, one of the first steps in this restoration process is to reconstitute the school’s faculty and staff, who can either reapply for available positions at LeFlore, or seek transfers to other Mobile County Public Schools as applicable.

In addition to the magnet component, LeFlore will continue serving as a comprehensive school tailored to serving the needs of your family and the Toulminville community. This decision, as with all decisions I make, is in the best interest of our students. All changes and additions to make this vision a reality will be in effect by the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We will soon provide more details about our plans for LeFlore. You, as parents, along with our students, will continue to receive updates throughout this transitional process. I know these exciting plans will make you proud to be a Rattler.

Thank you for your support as we continue to “Rediscover Excellence.”

Sincerely,

Chresal D. Threadgill, Superintendent

Alumnus, LeFlore High School Class of 1993