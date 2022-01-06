If a local annexation push fails in the city of Mobile for a second time, one political operative believes the state Legislature could hold the key to expanding the municipality’s borders. However, local legislators aren’t so sure.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, in 2019, pushed to annex about 13,000 new residents into the city from a portion of Mobile County. When it came time for the Mobile City Council to vote to allow a referendum on the issue, members of the body defeated the initiative along racial lines. The plan did not receive supermajority support, as the four White members of the council voted for it and the three Black members voted against it.

Since then, Stimpson has been positive about the move’s chances when it is reintroduced to a council featuring four new faces. In previous interviews, Stimpson has said annexation of a portion of West Mobile would put Mobile over 200,000 in population and open the door to millions of dollars in additional federal grants.

The city’s population stands at about 184,000, as of the 2020 Census, and Mobile has fallen to the fourth largest city in the state.

Jon Gray, a partner in Strategy Public Relations, said if he were Stimpson he would work through the Legislature to push annexation and use the Republican supermajority to his advantage.

Gray said that while most local bills start with a sign-off from a local legislative delegation, which seems unlikely in this case, legally speaking they don’t have to. Instead, Gray said, a Republican lawmaker could write an annexation bill that would be voted on by the entire body and avoid the local delegation altogether.

“The Legislature could put forward a bill to call for an election to allow folks to decide to annex in,” Gray said. “That way they could get around the local delegation.”

Even if the bill were to go nowhere in the state House and Senate, Gray believes it would be good leverage for the mayor to use when the debate comes before the City Council.

“He could be in a situation where he says ‘make a deal, or we go to the Legislature,’” Gray said.

But current and former legislators don’t see Gray’s hypothetical as a viable possibility.

Beth Lyons, a former legislator turned Mobile attorney and lobbyist, said the move would be legally possible, but unusual.

“Doing something like that without the acquiescence of the local delegation; that wouldn’t be done,” she said. “Procedurally, it would be legal.”

Republican State Sen. Chris Elliott, who has been a part of a number of annexations in Baldwin County, said if he were a Republican lawmaker in the Mobile delegation, he wouldn’t push the issue.

“I know the city of Mobile needs to grow, but it’s a bad precedent,” Elliott said. “One of the good things about the Legislature is that you’ve got to work with these people the next day. There’s mutual respect.”

State Rep. Chris Pringle, a member of the Mobile delegation, said the move would “cause quite a stir.”

“It could be tried,” he said. “I don’t know how successful it would be.”

Any attempt at annexation through the Legislature would also get tied up in court, Pringle predicted, as he referenced a letter sent to Stimpson and members of the City Council by the Southern Poverty Law Center warning caution against annexation that diluted Black voting power.