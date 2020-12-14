Western Kentucky of Conference USA and Georgia State of the Sun Belt Conference will play in this year’s LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

ESPN announced the matchups Sunday night. The game, to be played at 2:30 p.m. and broadcast by ESPN, will be one of six bowl games played the day after Christmas.

Usually, the LendingTree Bowl matches a Sun Belt team against a Mid-American Conference team, but with the unusual circumstances of the current season in which COVID-19 protocols have limited the number of games and forced schedule adjustments throughout the season, ESPN had a hand in selecting teams to compete in the bowl games it owns based on its conference tie-in affiliations.

Georgia State posted an overall record of 5-4 and a 4-4 mark against Sun Belt opponents. Western Kentucky has an overall record of 5-6 and a 4-3 mark in C-USA games.

The two teams have met previously in the postseason, with Georgia State claiming a 27-7 victory in the 2017 Cure Bowl in Orlando.