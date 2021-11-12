This year’s edition of Mobile’s college football bowl game is moving west.

Officials with the Lending Tree Bowl announced in a statement Friday the game would move from Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

“We are excited for the opportunity to present the community, our partners, the participating institution(s) and college football fans with a state of the art game day experience,” LendingTree Bowl President Jerry Silverstein said in a statement. “Hancock Whitney provides the newest game day technologies as well as a modernized fan experience with various levels of seating and amenities.”

In addition to the bowl game, Hancock Whitney will host the annual Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star football game, which will take place on Dec. 17.

The move represents another hit for the 70-plus-year-old Ladd, which will soon lose most of its high school football revenue, as the Mobile County School Board has approved a plan to build stadiums for most of the high schools in the city.

Ladd has also recently been in a back-and-forth with the Mobile County Public School System over which group is the most responsible for security protocols, following an Oct. 15 shooting at the stadium where five people were injured.

Ladd board Chairwoman Ann Davis said she hadn’t heard from the bowl game in regard to the Dec. 18 matchup between a SunBelt Conference team and a Mid-American Conference team.

“I’m not shocked,” she said in a phone interview. “I’m not surprised. I did not plan on them coming back.”

Davis said the board and management team are working on new events for the stadium, but it’s too early to announce anything. As far as football games they can announce, Davis said the annual game featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities, known as the Gulf Coast Challenge, is still slated for next fall at Ladd.

The Lending Tree Bowl was one of the last holdouts of the major local games to remain at Ladd. The Senior Bowl and USA football had already made the jump to Hancock Whitney, which features 11 suites, 44 loge boxes, terrace standing room with drink rails and ample concourse space.

The stadium is also equipped with Musco LED lighting (ability to create a light show), a Daktronics high definition video board, ribbon boards and sound system. The $78 million state-of-the-art facility offers numerous opportunities for the athletics department and enhances the game day atmosphere.

“The move to the new stadium has lots to offer our participating universities giving them access to upgraded sports medicine capabilities, practice facilities, fan engagement and meeting areas,” LendingTree Bowl Executive Director Sherrie Dyal said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these to our guests and compete with the amenities other bowl games are able to offer.”

The LendingTree Bowl is one of 12 bowl games played in an active college football stadium. It is also one of eight bowl games played in an on-campus stadium, joining Arizona, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, FAU, SMU, TCU and Navy. Four other bowl games are played in college stadiums, but at off-campus sites. UAB (Protective Stadium), USF (Raymond James Stadium), Memphis (Liberty Bowl) and UCLA (Rose Bowl) also host bowl games.

The 23rd annual LendingTree Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4:45 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. The matchup will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.

“We appreciate everything the (Ladd) board and their management team did to make our bowl game a success the past 22 years,” said Silverstein.