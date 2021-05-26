Photo | Vasha Hunt

One might say Mobile Christian stole its latest baseball state championship, and such a declaration would not be entirely wrong. Though to be fair, the Leopards entered the postseason as the top-ranked team in Class 4A and they were considered a state title contender all season long.

Winning state championships has become a bit commonplace for Mobile Christian, so it placed a different slant on this year’s state title — it marked the first time the Leopards had claimed the crown as a Class 4A team.

The accomplishment and the excitement were the same though, just like in 2015, 2016 and 2018 when the Leopards finished as the top team in their classification.

“It was quite the experience,” head coach Talley Haines said of the state title, which the Leopards won with a 5-3 victory over Oneonta at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery last Thursday night. The Leopards had defeated Oneonta 7-2 on Wednesday in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. Mobile Christian broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning with a pair of runs that led to the final score in Game 2.

“We knew it was going to be a close game, just knowing their coach and their boys and how they played, so we knew it was one of those things where it was going to come down to those last few innings,” Haines said. “We just wanted to be able to hang in there long enough to where we’d have a chance to win at the end. Our pitching did a great job of keeping us in the game and sure enough the seventh inning, one of our best players and in the best situation — you need those players to kind of step up at times like that — and Grant Jay steps up and hits a lead-off double to start the inning. Then we were able to carry some momentum and score a few runs.”

The stealing of the crown came in the top of the seventh, when two Mobile Christian players — Grant Jay and Rashaad Robinson — stole home to account for the Leopards’ runs.

“And before that, Grant stole home, so we actually stole home twice in the seventh inning of the state championship game. I don’t know if that’s ever happened before,” Haines said as he was beginning to note Robinson’s steal that gave his team a two-run cushion. “It probably won’t work again next time, so we’ll have to figure something else out. But we were just trying to fake steal there with Rashaad, just trying to get a reaction out of the pitcher, and for some reason, Rashaad just took off. Maybe he thought he could make it; I guess he knew he could make it. Sometimes as a coach, it doesn’t go as planned, but it works out.”

Robinson said the steal just felt right in that moment.

“I was talking to my third base coach, Coach [Jason] Smith, and I was thinking about doing it at the start,” Robinson said. “I just tried to time the pitcher, time his wind-up motion and see if I could get a jump. I was really supposed to fake steal, but I just stole completely, just took the opportunity that was there and it worked. The timing seemed right, and I felt like I was fast enough to make it work. He had two strikes [on the batter] and I felt like we weren’t going to be focused on me running to the plate, and he probably wouldn’t throw a strike accurately, and he didn’t.

“It feels good. It felt like everybody got an energy boost [from the play]. It felt amazing.”

Jay had a single and double in Game 2 and Kelley Lanier had a single and double and pitched a four-hitter to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the series. Mobile had claimed a 3-0 lead but Oneonta came back with three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game.

“I think there were a lot of expectations on our boys at the start of the year, and to be able to start the year and end the year and not really have a bad week or a bad couple of weeks — we had a couple of games that didn’t go our way — but just the consistency of our boys is something that I won’t forget,” Haines said.

“The thing I think that set this team apart is obviously, we could score runs and score in a lot of different ways. We had guys who could steal bases, if we didn’t hit home runs we could manufacture runs by stealing bases. We had guys who could run and guys who could really bunt. If we were up against a team that had a weakness at third base we could really take advantage of their weakness … We were able to play small ball as well as hit some home runs.”

Robinson said there may have been other factors in play as well.

“It felt really good, especially knowing I was going into [the state tournament] with a good group of guys and that we had to take care of business,” Robinson said. “I was glad we got by that [last] game; we played really good together, playing small ball and getting runners on base. It was just really great. And a great atmosphere. I felt we were more prepared going into the game, knowing we had to move runners over that got on base and that we were going to have to do all the little things to win.”

Jay said he’s still reliving the championship in his mind a few days later.

“At the very end when we got the last out, it was surreal,” he said. “I’m still thinking about it and there’s not really any words that can describe it. I was part of the 2018 team, the team that won it and I didn’t get much playing time. Ethan Hearn [Chicago Cubs draft selection] was there at the time. Actually being able to be a part of it is something that is indescribable.”

And he was one of two players to steal home, scoring the go-ahead run, and his steal was planned, though didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped.

“I got hung up on the third baseline,” he said. “I was waiting for the right time to go. [The pitcher] hung onto it and I started taking off and got hung up a little bit [on the base path] but luckily, I got in there. I was trying to time it right … He started running at me but luckily, the catcher dropped the ball and I got in there safe.”