On back-to-back nights of high school football, I got mask-shamed.

On opening night in Fairhope, my friend Scott Todd showed up in a mask with a depiction of Prince and the first words from “Let’s Go Crazy”: “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”

I can’t think of a lyric more fitting during these pandemic days.

Prince put my standard mask to shame.

As creative and stylish as the Prince mask was, it was nothing compared to the understated brilliance on display the following night at St. Paul’s Episcopal. The face covering of choice on the hill at Old Shell Road was an actual surgical mask. You know, like I didn’t have time to go buy a mask, so I just picked up an extra one as I was leaving the operating room after my last surgery of the day. Well played, Dr. Saints Fan.

Attending games in Baldwin County and Mobile — combined with hearing the news coming from the major college programs still trying to get to the starting blocks for this season — made me wonder how committed we all are to having a football season that is as close to normal as possible.

The answer seems to be we are both way too committed and not committed at all.

Last week, because of troubling data related to COVID-19, The University of Alabama placed a 14-day moratorium on all student activities. So, what will Nick Saban do while his team’s preparation falls behind the competition? That’s funny.

Of course, the moratorium applies to all student activities except athletic practices.

Apparently, athletics doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of the Office of Student Life. Why not? Are athletes not students or are they not part of life?

Clearly, they are athlete-students more than student-athletes.

Even within athletics, there is hypocrisy. The NCAA has already canceled all playoffs and national championships for this fall. That ruling applies to all sports except football. That’s not because football is safer than other sports. It has everything to do with money and TV contracts.

At least on the high school level, volleyball and other sports are also underway. We can agree or disagree with the decision to play but there is no room to question the motivation for trying to get through the season.

The pure motivation of trying to provide high school kids with a chance to make memories and compete on a team is why it seems like such a small request for everyone to observe social distancing rules and wear a mask.

But after one week of high school football, the results are mixed about whether fans are willing to do their part to combat the pandemic and contribute to the season continuing.

At Fairhope, procedures were in place. The band and cheerleaders were socially distanced. The players drank from individual water bottles. Fans were reminded of the rules. But far too many ignored the recommendations and common sense.

Students were packed together and less than 25 percent were wearing masks. The adults were following the rules at about the same rate.

The story was far more encouraging at St. Paul’s. In fact, I couldn’t find a single adult or student who wasn’t social distancing and wearing a mask (professional-grade or otherwise).

It will be interesting to see which mindset wins out at Spanish Fort Friday night. The national TV cameras of ESPN will be there for the 6 p.m. kickoff between the Toros and St. Paul’s.

Part of the appeal of broadcasting the game is the quality of the teams and the blue-chip recruits competing. St. Paul’s features recent LSU commit Lucas Taylor, Army commit Javonte Graves-Billups and Troy commit Ivan Shultz, among others. Spanish Fort is led by Oregon commit Christian Burkhalter and Virginia commit Micah Gaffney.

But another reason why the game merits national TV attention is because of the curiosity of how fans are balancing their love of football with their responsibility to do their part in combating the spread of the pandemic.

I sure hope we all can learn from the experience of Week 1.

This is Alabama’s chance to show our claims of loving football is more than a hoax. We can show we so love the game (not to mention the players and our neighbors) we’re all willing to do our part to make sure it’s not taken away.

I think that’s what’s going to happen in stadiums in Spanish Fort and around the state. As Prince said, “We are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.” But it’s going to be much more pleasant if we’re getting through it with football to watch.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 18 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays on the new Sports Talk 99.5 from 7-10 a.m.