Dear Editor,

Many contemporary issues are creating greater polarization. This is most apparent in the debate over abortion access. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling upholding Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks illustrates how government health policies are fracturing our nation.

We need to get the debate beyond a woman’s right to determine her reproductive health care choices as opposed to the moral indignation that opponents of abortion decry concerning the murder of unborn but viable embryos. We need to address the needs of women who are experiencing unwanted pregnancies. Whether a teenager or an adult, women who feel they cannot economically support and/or properly raise a newborn child need our support, and not a society that dictates their reproductive choices.

For those of you who want abortion to cease in America, please advocate for improved birthing resources for women who lack the economic resources to raise their newborn children. I envision state-run birthing centers for unwed mothers where emotional support, proper neo-natal health care, education, daycare and job training can assist unwed mothers receive the necessary support to care for unplanned pregnancies. Couples wanting to adopt can volunteer at such centers, developing relationships with unwed, expectant mothers, and thus creating a supportive future for those children who are adopted.

We need to stop combative techniques that harm vulnerable parties. Let’s work together to sustain this great nation we have.

Ronald Francis David Hunt

Mobile