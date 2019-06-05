I know I speak for many residents in the Eastern Shore area when I express sincere appreciation for our letter carrier, Susie Wangner. She is so pleasant and always has a smile, even when sweating in the searing heat!
I understand that Susie is retiring from the U. S. Post Office at the end of May. Thank you Susie, for a “Job Well Done!” We’ll miss you!
Marilyn McDevitt Chamberlain Trace, Belforest
