Lev Holley, who led the Blount football program for the past six seasons, is stepping down as the Leopards’ leader to accept an administrative position with the Mobile County Public School System, he told Lagniappe Thursday morning.

His hiring for his new position — middle school curriculum specialist for MCPSS, which oversees athletics at the middle school level — was approved Thursday morning. Mobile County School Board member Reginald Crenshaw conferred the hiring.

Holly, who posted a 47-23 record at Blount from 2015 up until last season, leaves the program just a month before the 2021 season is scheduled to begin and just days before teams can begin fall practice on Monday. Blount’s season-opener is slated Saturday, Aug. 21 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium against Vigor. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Former Williamson head coach Dedrick Sumpter, who recently joined the Blount coaching staff, is expected to be named the interim head coach at Blount.

In a telephone conversation with Darron Patterson, Holly said he recognized the timing of the announcement is not ideal, but emphasized it was out of his hands.

“I am an individual who only worries about things I can control,” he told Patterson. “I am always looking for advancement opportunities. I truly believe that not all jobs offer advancement opportunities, though they are good jobs. This opportunity at (the) Central Office with the Mobile County Public School System aligns with future goals and aspirations. Therefore, it is only right to my family, my career and myself to accept this opportunity.”

Holly added, “I am honored and grateful to have worked for Mr. Jerome Woods the past six years, who I truly believe is the best principal in the State of Alabama. He was always supportive of my vision. From Day One, our visions aligned with each other. There wasn’t one day that it wasn’t about culture at Mattie T. Blount High School. It was always about the discipline, education and well-being of each student-athlete in the areas of faith, academics, athletics and socially.

“I will be forever indebted to Mattie T. Blount High School, its administration, faculty and staff, it’s alumni; more so my players and their parents and my coaches, past and present, because without parents we don’t have kids, and without kids we do not have jobs.”

Holly said his new job will be challenging, but one he is eager to begin.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Brad Lowell, who is the athletics director for the Mobile County Public School System,” he said. “I am also excited to build relationships with the administration, teachers, coaches and students at all the middle schools in the district. I’m ready to be all gas and no brakes in order to help build and promote MCPSS curriculum and athletics while seeking national, state and local prominence and help make Mr. (Chesral) Threadgill’s (MCPSS superintendent) athletic programs the best in the state.”

Holly led the Leopards to an 8-5 record last season. He led Blount to a pair of 10-win seasons in his first two years on the job — 10-2 in 2015 and 10-3 in 2016. Prior to landing the Blount job Holly was head coach at Escambia County in 2012-13, posting a 5-15 record. His overall record as a head coach is 52-38. He has a 5-5 record in the playoffs and led Blount to a 33-14 record against regional opponents.

(Darron Patterson contributed to this report.)