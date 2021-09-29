In about a 24-hour period, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson went from enthusiastically appointing Jeanette Manzie, the mother of late Councilman Levon Manzie, to fill his District 2 seat, to refusing to answer questions about why she asked that her name be removed from consideration.

Despite the administration’s silence on the matter, sources close to the situation have confirmed to Lagniappe that a 1992 felony conviction played a role in her withdrawal.

After appointing Jeanette Manzie to the position on Monday morning — just two days after Levon Manzie’s funeral — Stimpson announced on Tuesday morning, she had withdrawn herself from consideration.

“Last night Jeanette Manzie informed my office that she was withdrawing her request to serve as the interim appointment to the District 2 seat on the Mobile City Council,” Stimpson said in the statement. “We have been communicating with other council members, and at her request, we are withdrawing Mrs. Manzie’s appointment.”

According to Mobile County Circuit Court records from 1992, Jeanette Manzie was convicted of second-degree theft charges. She was sentenced to one year in prison, but it was suspended, meaning she served no time. She also successfully completed 250 hours of community service, according to a letter to the judge. Jeanette Manzie apparently initiated an appeal, but didn’t follow through with it, according to court records.

Second-degree theft falls under crimes of moral turpitude, for which a felony conviction can prevent someone from holding office, or voting. Stimpson’s office did not verify that the conviction was an issue, and attempts to reach Jeanette Manzie were unsuccessful.

It’s unclear if Jeanette Manzie’s voting rights had been restored.

When asked what kind of vetting the mayor’s office did of Manzie before making the appointment, Lagniappe was given a “no comment” response. It seems Stimpson avoided reporters all together following the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Instead of taking questions, the mayor exited council chambers through a backdoor and a staffer said he would not be available for questions.

In a statement following the meeting, Stimpson said he would not be making another appointment before the Oct. 5 runoff.

The appointment

The scene was quite different just a day before when both Stimpson and Jeanette Manzie took questions from reporters in the atrium of Government Plaza on Monday.

During the press conference Monday, Stimpson called Jeanette her son’s “confidant and adviser” throughout his political career. He said she was someone capable of carrying on his legacy for the rest of the term.

“I have the utmost confidence Mrs. Manzie will be able to do the job,” Stimpson said.

Stimpson said Jeanette called him Sunday, Sept. 19, around midnight, with an urgent message to give her a call. When he returned her call, she told him of her son’s death.

“She wanted to be the first one to tell me he’d passed,” he said.

Stimpson met with Jeanette Manzie and her other children soon after. While he was there, he noted her strength and determination in the wake of the tragedy.

“I visited a grieving mother,” he said. “Yes, she was a grieving mother, but she was so much more than that. I saw her strength. She’s always been Levon’s closest confidant, advocate and adviser.”

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Jeanette Manzie made the formal request to be appointed to fill out her son’s term, which ends Oct. 31. Stimpson wanted to honor the request.

“I’m asking the mayor and the council to allow me to do what I’ve done all of his life, which is be there at the start and at the end,” Jeanette Manzie said. “I want to be allowed to finish what Levon started. Levon cared about this position, he loved the city of Mobile and fought for the city of Mobile. This is a mama’s fight.”

Reaction

Councilman Fred Richardson said he wanted to wait until after the Oct. 5 runoff election to vote on an appointment. He said he would be against the appointment,even if Levon Manzie’s mother were appointed to fill the position.

“It doesn’t matter who it is,” Richardson said of the appointment. “I think the residents of District 2 should choose who sits in that seat.”

Richardson said he and other councilors met with the Manzie family after Levon’s death and there were “a lot of tears shed,” adding it’s inappropriate for Stimpson to make the appointment “during a mourning period.”

“I feel like Sandy hasn’t given his family time to mourn his loss,” Richardson said. “Let the family grieve the loss in peace.”

Election implications

State law requires Stimpson to make an appointment to an unexpired term of a councilor, but there doesn’t appear to be a set timetable for the action. Residents of District 2 are slated to vote in a runoff election between Levon Manzie and William Carroll next week, and if Carroll wins the election, he’ll take the seat when Manzie’s current term ends Oct. 31. However, if Manzie wins, a special election will be triggered within 60 to 120 days.

There is currently a push among some Manzie supporters in District 2 to vote for Manzie and force the special election. One of those supporters pushing for Manzie’s re-election has been Jeanette herself.

Mark Minnaert, who finished third in a crowded District 2 field, said he will be voting for Manzie on Oct. 5. Minnaert had previously backed Manzie in the runoff against Carroll.

“I will vote for Levon because I told him I would,” Minnaert said. “I’d like to see him go out with one more election (victory).”

In a letter posted to Nextdoor.com, District 2 resident Bill Boswell wrote that there are three reasons he will vote for Levon Manzie on Oct. 5. He also pointed out that a vote for Manzie was not a vote against Carroll.

In the letter, Boswell points out that Levon Manzie took the District 2 lead with 47 percent of the vote and was less than 200 votes away from winning outright. Carroll placed second in the race with 22 percent of the vote. He added that while he didn’t agree with everything Manzie did as a councilman, the 38-year-old had served the district well.

Finally, Boswell argued that a special election would allow others to run for the district seat that may not have wanted to run against Manzie, whom many believed was a very popular candidate.

Bob Isakson, a local developer, friend and Manzie supporter, said he spoke by phone to Levon Manzie before he died and the councilman asked him to not let Carroll win the seat by default.

“He was adamant that he didn’t want this to go to a default candidate,” Isakson said.

For his part, Carroll said he grieves Manzie’s death along with the community, but believes the “process needs to be completed.”

“The citizens deserve to see the process completed,” he said. “We need closure now.”

Two local pastors put it in stronger terms, as they came forward on Monday to support Carroll and question the attempt to appoint Mrs. Manzie. The Rev. Cleveland McFarland Jr., pastor of St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, said Monday he believed it was a plan concocted by Stimpson, or members of his administration.

“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,” he told a gaggle of reporters in the church’s office.

McFarland said if District 2 voters choose Manzie over Carroll in the runoff it could put the seat in jeopardy. Specifically, McFarland is concerned that Stimpson and others will push for the elimination of the supermajority vote on the council.

Because of the Zoghby Act — the state law used to establish Mobile’s current form of government — almost everything the council passes must have five affirmative votes, or a supermajority. The council can pass a budget, hire an attorney and appoint municipal judges with four votes, every other decision requires five votes or a supermajority.

The supermajority rule came into the political crosshairs in 2019 when a decision to allow some 13,000 West Mobile residents to vote on annexation failed with four “yes” votes. The vote was along racial lines and led to a group supported by Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran to seek to do away with the supermajority rule via referendum. The group has yet to collect the minimum signatures needed to move the issue forward, though.

Despite McFarland’s concern, the council actually has no say in whether a referendum on the supermajority rule takes place. Per the Zoghby Act, if the referendum receives support from a number equal to that of 10 percent of the vote in the last municipal election, then the council must call for a referendum. There is no decision to be made by the council.