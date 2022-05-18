

A former Books-A-Million executive wants to help get the special interest out of politics — that’s why he has limited contributions to his campaign for governor to $10,000 or less.

Lew Burdette, former chief operating officer for the bookstore chain and current president of King’s Home, a nonprofit organization charged with helping abused women and children, said he’s running for the state’s top office to “work for change” in Montgomery.

“I truly believe that’s the only way we can bring change to Montgomery, from someone who is not a lifetime politician, not bought and paid for down there,” he said. “Nobody’s got their clutches in me; I don’t owe any favors. Nobody’s got influence over me.”

Burdette said he wants to improve the state’s standing on nationwide lists for education and other quality-of-life issues, where Alabama is usually at or near the bottom. On the education front, Burdette said he would repeal Common Core and “beef up” school choice programs in the state.

“Look what [Gov. Ron] DeSantis did in Florida when he first got in,” Burdette said. “He took out Common Core. He beefed up school choice in a real way that really works for parents, with an education savings account.”

Alabama has been unable to do similar things, Burdette said, because of special interests getting in the way of simple bills.

“Why can’t we keep it simple? Because of all the lobbying and special interests in Montgomery,” he said. “Those are the first two things we’ve got to do for education — get rid of Common Core and beef up school choice.”

In addition to getting rid of Common Core, Burdette believes banning critical race theory from classrooms was a good move.

“Because none of us want our kids indoctrinated,” he said. “We just want our kids taught reading, writing and arithmetic. We want them taught truth.”

Better mental health care in the state, new prisons and other issues are also part of the conversation for Burdette, who calls himself an “outsider.” He is so much of an outsider, he said, that he has self-limited the amount of contributions he receives to $10,000. He joked that his advisors and family probably wished he hadn’t.

“I don’t care about $10,000. You know, that’s the number I picked because I thought it was enough,” he said. “It’s not a level playing field. I chose that path. That was my decision. I wanted to walk the walk because I felt it was right.”

This could be one reason why Burdette trails opponents Tim James and incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in campaign cash. Both Ivey and James have amassed significant war chests ahead of the Tuesday, May 24, primary election. Ivey sits with $816,905 cash on hand with less than a week to go before the election. James has a little more than half that, with $453,396.

Both James and Ivey disclosed on Secretary of State John Merrill’s website they had received large donations in the last week.

On Monday, May 9, James received $100,000 from John McInnis III. James also received $24,700 from a group called BizPAC on Tuesday, May 10.

Ivey received three large contributions May 9. The largest was a $90,000 gift from a group called First Decade PAC.

Burdette, on the other hand, showed just $21,278 cash on hand for the report from May 7-13. During the same time, Burdette took in some $42,514 in campaign contributions and spent $41,888.

Burdette is calling for better technology in the state’s prisons to help save money on personnel. He also believes the state needs new correctional facilities.

“We can’t put 21,000 prisons in a 12,000-bed facility,” he said. “As long as we’re trying to do that we’re going to continue to have federal oversight.”

Burdette is against opening mental health hospitals and prefers a public-private partnership model. He currently serves as president of King’s Home, which offers on-site and on-call counseling as well as contracted psychiatrists. It’s a model that works well, he said.

“So, how do we support entities like that? With the direct frontline folks who can best administer that and be good stewards with the money,” he said.

Burdette said he would sign a “simple” lottery bill as governor if it came across his desk. He said he would prefer the state get involved with Powerball or MegaMillions.

“Really, what I’d like to see if I had my way, I’d adopt a MegaMillions, Powerball solution only,” he said. “It doesn’t get us in the lottery business. We’re not having to administer and manage scratch-off cards. We’re just part of a national program and we get revenue from that.”

Burdette said he is “100 percent” against casino gaming in the state.

The closing of rural hospitals in the state continues to be a problem, but Burdette wants to get rid of the Certificate of Need Board and allow local communities to decide whether or not a hospital is needed in a particular area.

“I want to do away with certificates of need and let local communities that feel they can support their own hospital, let them do that,” he said. “Let them have collaborative efforts.”

Through his experience running King’s Home, Burdette said he’s seen firsthand the issues poverty brings to health care. While he said he doesn’t love the idea of expanding Medicare, he’d try to find a way to make it work for the state.

“I think there are components that should work and can work, but it’s got to be done the right way,” he said. “We don’t want to pay people to stay at home and not work. That makes no sense. We’ve got to make sure it’s helping where it needs to help and I’ve seen that at King’s Home in the last 19 years.”

Burdette supports the building of the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project and said it could be paid for through a bond, even though the state has been reluctant to go that route. Burdette also took Ivey to task over “strong-arming” the Legislature into passing an increase in the gas tax, without debating or campaigning on it.

Burdette will face fellow Republicans in the primary. His opponents are Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard, Stacy George, Ivey, James, Donald Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas and Dean Young.

Democratic Party candidates

The winner of the GOP primary will face one of the six candidates running for governor on the Democratic Party side. Those candidates are Yolanda Flowers, Patricia Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin, Malika Sanders-Fortier and Doug “New Blue” Smith.

Flowers’ platform, called “Reconstructing Alabama,” has four planks, according to her website. They are “education reconstruction,” “health care reconstruction,” “criminal justice reconstruction” and “economic reconstruction.”

A lottery is the key aspect of Flowers’ education plan. With the funding from a lottery, the state can hire more teachers, increase their pay and make classrooms smaller, according to her. As part of her health care plan, Flowers believes Medicaid expansion is a “must” for seniors.

A primary plank of Flowers’ criminal justice plan includes not investing in private, for-profit prisons, plus bringing together what she calls a “justice league team” to ensure inmates are treated properly.

Community job training and the economic benefits of a statewide lottery are key planks in Flowers’ economic plans.

Like Flowers, Jamieson wants to focus on job training and promoting high school workforce development programs statewide. Jamieson also wants to expand Medicaid and bolster emergency care in rural areas.

When it comes to education, Jamieson’s platform would prioritize resources to traditionally marginalized communities to ensure they have equal access to quality schools. Like Flowers, Jamieson supports a lottery.

Jamieson would work to reduce crime by initiating partnerships between law enforcement and churches. She is also in favor of restoring all rights to felons once they’ve served their time in prison.

Like the other Democratic candidates, Martin supports an education lottery in the state. Martin’s website called a lottery the “main focus” of his administration. A Martin administration would also focus on creating high-tech jobs with “above average” pay.

Sanders-Fortier currently serves as a state senator for the Selma area. She was elected in 2018 to replace her father, who had retired. She is a member of several Senate committees, including the Children, Youth and Human Services Committee; the Finance, Taxation and Education Committee; the Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee; the Judiciary Committee; and the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.