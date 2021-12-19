Quarterback Malik Willis put on a show Saturday might, passing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more in leading Liberty to a 56-20 win over Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Willis, the former Auburn quarterback, threw for 231 yards and rushed for another 58 in leading a potent Flames offensive attack. Eastern Michigan cut the score to 13-10 early in the second quarter, but Willis and the Flames would score the next 43 points and run away with the victory.

Willis is headed to the NFL next season and will make a return to Mobile the first week of February to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He has been projected by some as a first-round selection in the NFL Draft. He certainly was a thorn in the side of the Eastern Michigan defense Saturday night, both with his arm and his legs.

Early, it appeared the game might be a back-and-forth affair. It did not turn out that way.

Eastern Michigan started the scoring with a 27-yard field goal on its initial possession. The Eagles were set to go for a first down on fourth-and-2 from the 4, but a false start penalty forced the field goal try.

Liberty responded with quarterback Malik Willis, a former Auburn player, tossed a 54-yard strike to a wide open D.J. Stubbs. The point-after kick was good and the Flames led 7-3.

Liberty scored again a short time later, still in the first period, when Skyler Thomas deflected an Eastern Michigan pass attempt, ran under the deflection and intercepted it and returned it 27 yards for a Pick Six touchdown. The point-after try failed, leaving the Flames in front 13-3.

The Eagles capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive scoring drive when Samson Evans found ther end zone on a 2-yard run. The extra point made it 13-10.

But the Flames would need only three plays — and back-to-back pass interference penalties against Eastern Michigan — to enhance their lead. After the second interference penalty T.J. Green ripped off a 34-yard scoring run. Liberty missed the extra-point kick again, but a penalty against Eastern Michigan gave the Flames another chance. Another kicker was brought in and he too missed the kick, hitting an upright, leaving Liberty in front 19-10.

With 6:22 left in the first half, Willis found Johnny Huntley on a 20-yard scoring pass, completing a 12-yard drive. The PAT was good and Liberty moved in front 26-10.

With only 16 seconds left in the first half, Willis scored on a 2-yard run and the PAT was good this time, giving Liberty a 33-10 halftime advantage. The Willis scoring run was aided by a roughing the passer penalty that placed the ball at the 2. Willis ended the half with two passing TDs, connecting on 10 of 15 throws for 211 yards.

On its second possession of the third quarter, Liberty tacked on another score when Willis ran for a 35-yard touchdown. And again, the Flames’ point-after try is a disaster.

Previous kicking problems aside, Liberty got a 43-yard field goal from Brayden Beck at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter to expand the Flames’ lead to 42-10.

Willis threw a 3-yard strike to Demario Douglas with 2:44 remaining in the third quarter for yet another Liberty touchdown. With the successful PAT the Flames had increased their lead to 49-10.

Willis, who departed the game with 231 yards and three touchdowns passing and eight carries for 58 yards and two scores, was replaced by Johnathan Bennett, who on his first play in the game threw a 64-yard TD pass to Kevin Shaa that gave Liberty a 56-10 lead. It marked the 43rd consecutive point by the Flames, which sets the all-time record in the bowl for consecutive points scored.

Eastern Michigan returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, only to have it called back because of a holding penalty. The Eagles staged a drive that took them to the Liberty 25 where Ryland kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 56-13.

Eastern Michigan’s Jeff Hubbard produced a 34-yard Pick Six interception return with 4:29 left and the PAT made the score 56-20.

Aside from Willis’ MVP award, Liberty running back T.J. Green was named Offensive Player of the Game, Skyler Thomas was named the Defensive Player of the Game and punter Aiden Alves was named the Special Teams Player of the game.

Liberty ends the season with an 8-5 record while Eastern Michigan fell to 7-6. The win ended a three-game losing skid for the Flames. It marked Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze’s third straight bowl victory at the school.