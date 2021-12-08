Photo | Courtesy of Liberty University

It’s a new day for the LendingTree Bowl, even though this will be the 23rd version of the Mobile bowl game. For one, it will be played for the first time at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, having played the previous 22 games at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. Secondly, both of this year’s teams — Liberty and Eastern Michigan — will be playing in their first LendingTree Bowl game.

“It’s a new day, a new situation, a couple of new teams,” LendingTree Bowl President Jerry Silverstein said. “We’re working through the process and it’s all coming together really fast. There’s a lot of football operations and logistics and planning and trying to shift things over, so we’re very busy over here but we’re looking forward to it. It’s a very quick turnaround. The teams will be here on Dec. 14 and that’s just a few days away.”

Silverstein said he’s happy with the matchup and believes the game will be an entertaining one for fans.

“We’ve thought about that situation [two teams that haven’t previously played in the game], but some things are not in our hands as far as how our ESPN contract works in terms of the selection of teams,” he said. “When the Sun Belt [Conference] did not fill [its bowl tie-ins; only four teams are bowl eligible with five tie-ins] it gave us an opportunity, so we decided to go down that path. We think Liberty has a really good crowd and they travel and Eastern Michigan is pretty new to the bowl game situation and they’re pretty excited about coming here. So we think the game will do well.”

Liberty and Eastern Michigan are set to meet on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 4:45 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Liberty (7-5) is the first FBS Independent team to play in the LendingTree Bowl. The Flames will join Conference USA in the 2023-24 academic year. Eastern Michigan (7-5) is one of eight bowl-eligible teams from the Mid-American Conference. All six teams in the MAC West Division finished with a .500 record or better. Eastern Michigan becomes the 10th different MAC team to play in Mobile.

“We are excited to bring two first-time teams to the LendingTree Bowl,” Silverstein said. “Liberty and Eastern Michigan play an exciting brand of football and this will be a great matchup between two teams that have been very successful over the last five years.”

Liberty is making its third bowl appearance in just its third full season at the FBS level under head coach Hugh Freeze. The Flames have played in the Cure Bowl each of the past two seasons. Liberty defeated Georgia Southern 23-16 in 2019 and knocked off No. 9 Coastal Carolina 37-34 last year.

The Eagles will play in their fourth bowl game in the past six seasons. Prior to 2016, Eastern had reached bowl eligibility just twice in its history and had earned the opportunity to play in a postseason bowl just once (1987 California Bowl). Additionally, Eastern earned bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season in 2021 (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season), the first such occurrence in program history.

For more information about the LendingTree Bowl, ticket information and more, visit lendingtreebowl.com or call the LendingTree Bowl office at 251-635-0011.