As temperatures drop throughout the day, there is a chance for freezing rain and an accumulation of ice overnight and into Friday morning, a National Weather Service official confirmed to Lagniappe.

Michael Mugrage, a meteorologist with NWS Mobile, said right now the forecast calls for a freezing rain or drizzle and a light accumulation of ice on the ground.

“There could be a trace of accumulation,” he said. “Maybe a couple hundredths of an inch. It’s also possible nothing will happen.”

Thursday has already seen its high of 63 degrees. The area reached its high temperature of the day at about 1 a.m. and the temperature has been dropping ever since.

“The (cold) front moved through about 5:45 a.m. or 6 a.m. and now we’re sitting in the 50s,” he said.

By about 2 p.m., the temperature will be in the upper 40s, Mugrage said and the cold air will stay in the area after that.

“Our cold air will be over us for a while,” he said. “It’ll be in the lower 40s through Friday and lows could be in the 20s on Saturday.”

An extended forecast shows a high of 50 on Saturday and a low of 26, a high of 53 and a low of 32 on Sunday. The forecast for Monday shows a high of 56 degrees.