“Lightyear” is a perfectly good cartoon with an identity crisis. It is supposed to connect to beloved Pixar masterpiece “Toy Story,” but ends up suffering, not just by comparison to its origins, but from its convoluted connection to the original film series. The concept is that Buzz Lightyear exists as a toy because he was a product tie-in to the film “Lightyear.” As origin stories go, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher, and it boasted very few of those satisfying connecting details to the more familiar material, which is usually what makes a “prequel” fun to watch.

As I watched this with my 10-year-old, I realized we could actually use more movies like “Lightyear,” which is a kid-friendly, science-fiction action movie that appeals to the slightly older child. (Of course, we could also use more movies like “Toy Story.”) “Lightyear” really has nothing to do with “Toy Story” at all, and maybe if Pixar had just named the Buzz Lightyear character something else — Fuzz Brightyear? — it would not be having the problems it’s having. The premise is confusing, but fortunately, it’s also pretty much irrelevant.

I instantly forgot that what we were watching was tangentially related to “Toy Story,” and simply enjoyed an animated science-fiction movie that featured a particularly delightful supporting cast. The only time we even thought about “Toy Story” was when my kids pointed out that if they had been making toys from this movie, he really wished they had made a toy of Sox (Peter Sohn), a robot cat who is the best thing in the movie.

Sox is just one part of the delightful supporting ensemble that assists Buzz Lightyear on his mission. When the film begins, he is a cocksure Space Ranger exploring a hostile planet with his best friend, Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), and a bunch of scientists. When he refuses assistance and causes a crash, he strands their entire mission and devotes himself to testing out a new fuel formula that can power them back home.

The most Pixar element is the sadness of what follows, as it develops that every time Buzz leaves the planet on a test mission, he loses four years in a matter of minutes. A society grows out of necessity on their new home while he leaves again and again, and a very moving sequence follows Hawthorne as she grows old and lives out her life.

There is a little bit of a pacing issue with this film as it becomes much funnier and better halfway through, when Buzz Lightyear takes up with a ragtag team of inexperienced helpers, including Hawthorne’s granddaughter, Izzy (Keke Palmer), Darby (Dale Soules), a tough, wizened female criminal on parole, and Mo, a loveable loser voiced, inevitably, by Taika Waititi. Things really snap into place when this team assembles, and “Lightyear” becomes positively rip-roaring and tons of fun.

“Lightyear” was exciting, suspenseful, funny and heartfelt, and animated action film is a category I didn’t realize I was missing out on. Maybe they can animate some other action movies, like a reversal of the trend of making live-action versions of old cartoons. While the connection to the “Toy Story” we know and love felt strained and tenuous, as a freestanding adventure, “Lightyear” totally delivered. It was still better than “Toy Story 4.”

“Lightyear” is playing at all multiplex theaters.

New This Week:

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”: When she fails to meet an item on a list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Sopé Dìrísù). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman … or the perfect hoax. The film also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park and Theo James. All multiplex theaters.

“Minion: The Rise of Gru”: Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar- nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.