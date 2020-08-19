Photo | Shane Rice

Frankie Little, owner of Roosters Latin American Food in downtown Mobile, had a difficult choice to make as the July 4 holiday neared.

He could endure the meager downtown traffic due to summer vacations, employees working at home and fewer events in the city’s central business district, or close up shop again and wait for the crowds to come back.

Little decided to close Roosters for a second time during the COVID-19 pandemic on July 2, and aside from the occasional jealousy-inducing Facebook post of his homemade meals served to family members, Little kept a low profile.

“That’s why we closed — I knew without many people in offices, or conventions and everybody going on vacations, there wasn’t going to be much traffic,” he said. “I knew the combination of all of that would be devastating.”

After more than a month, Little is reopening the restaurant Monday, Aug. 24, in hopes that with schools reopening either in-person or virtually, business will pick up.

“Now, with school being back in session and no vacations, even though there are not a lot of people working downtown, there are people staying in Mobile,” he said.

While the business lunch is an important part of the downtown dining scene, Little said, conventions and concerts, which have been slow to come back during the pandemic, also help draw folks to the central business district. Without the concerts or conventions, restaurants have to get creative and offer new items, or deals, he said. Little is introducing new specials and half-off on kids’ meals to try and lure families in on weeknights.

“Now, we have to be our own draw,” Little said. “We’re going to focus on really good food.”

Even with government intervention limiting local eateries to 50 percent capacity, Mama’s on Dauphin owner Marshall Barstow said there aren’t enough people downtown to fill the remaining limited seating. Barstow could only name three or four companies downtown with staff working full time from an office.

“At this moment there are not a ton of butts to put in seats,” he said. “It’s getting to the point where it doesn’t matter if the governor allows 100 percent occupancy because there aren’t enough people downtown.”

Under normal circumstances, Mama’s is popular with lunch crowds looking for traditional Southern comfort food. At least three days a week, Barstow’s restaurant would have a wait because tables filled up at 100 percent capacity. Now, he said, Mama’s hasn’t had a wait since it reopened during the third week of May.

“Until people take the handcuffs off and can get back to work, it’s going to be a struggle,” he said.

Todd Henson, owner of Cafe 219, said the business for his lunch spot has been slow, but more consistent recently.

“We’re hanging in there,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of places open. When everyone does open up, we’ll have the same number of people downtown and get a smaller piece of the pie.”

Carol Hunter, a spokesperson for the Mobile Downtown Alliance, said fewer workers downtown, no conventions and a hiatus on cruising have all had impacts on businesses downtown.

“Traffic is down and sales are off generally,” she said.

Impact on office leasing

The RSA Battlehouse Tower — one of the city’s largest office buildings — has been described by those in charge of leasing it out as a “ghost town,” Retirement Systems of Alabama Director of Real Estate Joe Toole said. So far, though, he said everyone is still paying rent.

While leasing has not been impacted yet, local real estate experts predict the pandemic could have a positive and negative effect on local commercial leasing.

Reid Cummings, director of the University of South Alabama Center for Real Estate and Economic Development, said until larger companies and banks decide it’s safe to bring employees back into offices, this trend away from traditional workspaces might continue. Cummings said it could take until a vaccine is developed, tested and released to the market before the market stabilizes.

However, the move away from traditional office space could prove to be more of a cultural shift, which could mean large companies lease less space in a building, Cummings said.

However, if that’s the case, smaller markets like Mobile could benefit, he said. The thinking is large companies could move corporate headquarters — usually based in large cities — to smaller cities to save money, especially if most of the workers telecommute, he said.

“Remote working presents an opportunity for leases here,” Cummings said. “There’s an opportunity to attract companies.”

Will Barrois, vice president and regional manager for Stirling Properties in Mobile, agreed with Cummings that there will probably be a reduction in space, but also new opportunities because of the pandemic.

For Barrois, the shift will be away from traditional high-rise office buildings and more toward smaller, office park settings.

“There will be more individual spaces,” he said. “There was a push for publicly shared workspaces with everything open. Now, we’re going to give everyone their own space.”

Tourism

Visit Mobile was on pace for record bookings for conventions before the pandemic hit, CEO David Clark said. Now, many of those bookings have been rescheduled or canceled completely, he said.

“We had the best year ever going into March when COVID-19 hit,” Clark said. “For all the conventions that have canceled or been postponed, about 70 percent of them rebooked for next year.”

Still, Clark said, Mobile is set to have its third-best year ever for future bookings if everything goes according to plan within the next seven weeks before the close of the fiscal year.

“I’m proud of our team for that,” he said.

Hotels are struggling nationwide, and while room nights are down everywhere, Mobile seems to be doing a bit better than average, Clark said.

“Most places are down between 50 and 70 percent,” Clark said of hotel room nights. “Mobile is faring better than most. We’re down about 27 percent.”

Adding Mobile to a study estimating when occupancy in hotels could reach normal levels, Clark thinks the Port City could see its 2019 numbers by 2023.

The city’s tourism numbers will look much better too when Carnival brings the Sensation to port and again allows sailings. Clark estimated a ship in port brings about 200,000 people per year to the city and 20,000 to 30,000 room nights.

“The Sensation coming to Mobile is a big deal,” he said.

Despite the bad news for the future of tourism, Clark said there are aspects of local tourism that should be celebrated and will bring in more visitors. For one, he said, exhibits featuring the Clotilda, the last ship to bring enslaved people to America, will be a big draw. He also said Visit Mobile is working to bring more river tours to the area.

Tax revenue

Despite the pandemic, sales tax revenue in the city has been increasing recently, Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch said. For instance, in June Mobile had an increase of $2.6 million over last year’s budget. However, the city lost about $2 million in what Wesch calls “enterprise areas,” including the Cruise Terminal, Civic Center and Saenger Theatre.

The increase in tax revenue is due, in part, to increased demand at grocery and home improvement stores, Wesch said. The demand was also buoyed by federal coronavirus-related aid in the form of $1,200 checks for adults. At the same time, gas tax revenues are down overall.

This gain comes after three straight months of losses, Wesch said.

“It was beneficial to have the economic damage within one fiscal year,” he said. “We won’t need to go through our additional resources to get through the year.”

While the city did have to dip into this year’s carryover funds, which would usually be set aside into the next fiscal year’s budget, Wesch said the city didn’t touch the $60 million or so remaining in the city’s reserve funds.

The city’s economic outlook might change if there’s a second wave of the infection. Also, it’s unclear if the virus will result in a natural recession, which could also negatively impact the city, Wesch said. While the pandemic has impacted jobs in the service industry, Wesch said those have a tendency to “bounce back” when business comes back. However, a recession would begin to impact other jobs and become a bigger burden on the city as consumer confidence would decrease.

Downtown

There have been city- and DMA-sponsored events that have attempted to drive folks downtown. For instance, Hunter said Downtown Mobile Alliance (DMA) and the city sponsored a live art walk this month for the first time since March. Throughout much of the summer, the city sponsored a farmers market, but it was limited to only produce, and participants and visitors were required to wear masks, due to the pandemic.

Hunter doesn’t believe the pandemic spells doom for downtown businesses. In fact, she credits a downtown office environment for lending inspiration to more creative jobs.

“Engineering firms or ad agencies thrive best with work environments that foster collaboration,” she said. “It’s about walking on the curb or sidewalk and bumping into colleagues. That can’t happen when people are home.”

The group has attended webinars with national real estate experts and there’s no clear notion, Hunter said, there will be a movement away from downtown offices. In fact, the advice they’ve been given is “all over the place.”

“It’s too early to decide it’s the end of cities, or the end of downtowns,” she said. “Downtowns are more resilient than other parts of urban areas.”