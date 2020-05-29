The city of Mobile Parks and Recreation department will reopen June 1 for sports teams’ drills and practices, as well as reservations for parks and pavilions. However, basketball courts, as well as organized soccer and lacrosse matches will remain closed for now.

The department will mandate the use of hand sanitizer, wearing face masks when possible, and sanitizing equipment between each person’s use, according to a city statement.

Youth and teen camps start with limited class sizes on June 15, and youth baseball and kickball leagues will also begin at that time, according to the statement.

All city pools, splash pads and wading pools will be closed for the entire 2020 season. At this point, senior centers, therapeutic services and scored games of most organized team sports also remain closed. Officials will reevaluate these closures as the summer progresses, according to the statement.

Baseball and softball team games will be allowed. These games will be subject to physical distancing guidelines. Only four people are allowed in the dugout at the same time, and there are rules for practices and games, according to the statement.